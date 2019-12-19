A National Guard Christmas celebrated miles apart

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– Continuing our coverage of the families of the deployed Oregon Army National Guard 186th Infantry Battalion, we’re following the second of three families as they celebrate the holidays without their loved ones with them.
The battalion is currently in the Horn of Africa where they’re stationed for the next eight months. The Kirkley Family from Grants Pass has been through one of these deployments already when Captain Kevin Kirkley was deployed to Afghanistan with the National Guard between 2014 and 2015. But going through this process already doesn’t mean it isn’t difficult still.
“It’s kind of a little bit of sadness, a little bit of angriness,” said Cassius, 12, the Kirkley’s second son. With a new cellphone he received, Cassius tried to call their father late one night as he was wrapping up a shift eleven hours ahead. He wasn’t able to pick up.
For the Kirkley family, it’s just something you get used to. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t any pain.
Carrie Kirkley and her three sons, Conor, Cassius, and Christian will be celebrating the holidays again this year while Cpt. Kirkley is stationed in Djibouti and Somalia for the next 10 months on a mandated federal mission.
They plan on going about the holidays as usual.
“We’ll have the meal here. We’ll have the normal fixings but trying to get in contact with Kevin was hard around that time because they are 11 hours ahead,” said Carrie.
Carrie says the extended family will be coming over to celebrate as well. They’ve managed to get in touch with Kevin the last few months but it’s been sporadic. The family says it can be like that sometimes but its important families of those deployed don’t lose hope – especially around the holidays.
“Try to get in touch. Try to Facetime and something,” said Conor, 10, the youngest Kirkley. “Make sure you have some family over probably. open presents with them.”
“Just celebrate the time you have with your family even though your loved one is deployed,” said Carrie. “And know that they’ll return and be back next year.”
The Kirkley’s plan on doing just that. But that doesn’t mean they won’t be thinking of Kevin and wishing him a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
