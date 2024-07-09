SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal.- A new fire is burning in Montague and is prompting evacuations.

CAL Fire Siskiyou say the Bogus Fire is 200 acres and 0% contained. Multiple fire departments, along with 88 personnel and 4 helicopters from CAL Fire, are responding to the fire, which is threatening structures.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Evacuation Order for the following zones:

SIS-3413 (East of Kidder Creek Road)

Evacuation Warnings have also been issued for the following zones:

SIS-3321 (East of Kidder Creek Road)

SIS-3416

SIS-3410

SIS-3309

SIS-3312

SIS-3315

SIS-3318

For more information, head to the CAL Fire Siskiyou Unit Facebook page.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.