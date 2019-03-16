Home
A night of illusions: Renown magician comes to Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– A night of illusions is planned to wow people at the Craterian Theater in Medford Saturday.

Jay Owenhouse, known as The Authentic Illusionist, is performing a part of his Dare to Believe tour.

The magician also owns a tiger sanctuary in Montana and occasionally includes them in his shows. Owenhouse says the animals are part of his family and he hopes to show audiences how important it is to preserve tigers.

The show is set to start at 8 p.m.

