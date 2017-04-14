A proposed multifunctional building could go up in Ashland

Ashland, Ore. — A proposal submitted to the Ashland Planning Commission is seeking to push forward a project to put up condos in downtown Ashland.
The property is on the corner of Water Street and Van Ness.
Real Estate Broker Eric Bonetti who is in favor of the development says during the time he’s lived in Ashland for the past 20 years, he’s only ever seen it as a construction site with SOS Plumbing there before.
He thinks the proposed multifunctional building would be a great boom for the neighborhood bringing in new employment opportunities.
“I think it would just bring more foot traffic and more people into this area and so it’s just going to put a new life and new energy into the area more than anything,” Bonetti said.
The building would be three stories high.
The first floor would have office spaces and businesses, the second a hotel and the third would have places to live.
Some residents NBC5 spoke to in the area say the street is already really busy and they are concerned about the proposed building adding more traffic.
However, Bonetti thinks the building would give what he calls the “transitional neighborhood” a lot of personality like the downtown area.
The next meeting for discussion with the planning commission about this proposal will happen May 9th.