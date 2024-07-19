A second fire in Umpqua National Forest prompting evacuation notices

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore.- Another fire in the Umpqua National Forest is prompting evacuation notices.

The Boulder Flat Fire, also known as Incident 289, is burning in the Soda Springs/Pine Bench area of the forest.

The US Forest Service for the Umpqua National Forest says folks can expect an increase in water flow downstream of Soda Springs as PacifiCorp releases water from the Soda Springs Dam in response to the fire.

According to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Brad O’Dell, Level 2 Be Set evacuation notices are issued for all homes in the Slide Creek area downstream of the Soda Springs area.

“Out of precaution, we are issuing a Level 2 Be Set evacuation notice. It’s the time for precautionary movement of people and animals,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said during a Facebook Live.

An interactive wildfire information map is available through the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.