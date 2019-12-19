A special day, a special moment for National Guard family

MEDFORD, Ore.– NBC5 News is continuing its coverage of the southern Oregon Army National Guard battalion that has deployed overseas for its mandated federal mission.
The Deemer family is our third local National Guard family that has a loved one deployed in the 186th Infantry to the Horn of Africa. It’s the first deployment for the Deemer family who welcomed in a baby girl earlier this year.
As the other families geared up to celebrate the holidays, the Deemers were celebrating something else.
It’s a special day for a special someone. On November 20, Summer Deemer’s daughter is turning six and while most of the family has gathered to celebrate, it’s obvious someone is missing.
“They’re like, ‘Oh is Jase going to be home tomorrow?'” said Summer. “No honey it’s going to be a while. It’s going to be a lot longer.”
With their newborn daughter Alice to take care of as well, Summer says having Staff Sergeant Jase Deemer gone has been eye-opening.
“I definitely didn’t know… obviously he helped out a lot but it’s different now that he’s gone,” she said. “I didn’t realize how much he helped out.”
Summer says their extended family has made a difference. Jase’s stepmother, Holly Deemer, says that’s their job.
“What we want to do is make sure that she knows she has our support this whole time,” said Holly. “We want these 10 months to go by fast. Get Jase back here and move on.”
Having little celebrations like birthdays and get-togethers also helps to fill the void. Though Summer says the family, especially Portia wishes her stepfather would just come home.
“When she sees a shooting star she’ll say she wishes that he was back home,” she said.
With Jase in the Horn of Africa and 11 hours ahead Summer says it’s been tough to connect. She texts him every day but with his schedule, they’ve only been able to Facetime once. However, a little luck can go a long way.
When asked if she wanted to try and call him one more time while at the party, as she reached for her phone it turns out he was actually calling her.
For the second time since he deployed, Jase was able to get through. With well-wishes from loved ones and a special hello from Portia, it’s times like these that make the loss a little more bearable especially around the holidays.
Though the moments are brief, they’re powerful and something they’ll cherish forever. With a few final words, the couple say the words many military families may utter.
I miss you.
