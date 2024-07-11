A transient man behind bars for burglary, menacing, violating probation

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – A 28-year-old man is behind bars for burglary and violating probation after barricading himself in an Eagle Point home Wednesday.

According to Eagle Point police, Jacob Daniel Johnson, a transient was reportedly menacing family members at a home in the 400 block of Merlee Circle.

Officers learned that Johnson was violating a stipulation of his probation which states he is to have no contact with a resident at that home. It was also reported that Johnson may have been armed with a pistol at the time.

Police say Johnson took off on a bicycle before the arrival of law enforcement, but as a precaution officers cleared the home before attempting to search for Johnson in the area.

Later Wednesday afternoon, family members told police that Johnson had come back to the residence. Upon arrival, officers saw Johnson’s bike in the garage and the only family member home came out of the house indicating Johnson was still inside.

Officers were given permission to enter the house by that family member after attempting to get Johnson to exit on his own. Police say he refused to come out and refused to speak to officers.

At that point, additional resources including OSP, Jackson County Sheriff’s officers with K9, SWAT and negotiators, responded to assist with the situation. Johnson continued to refuse to cooperate, so police entered the home and arrested him.

No one was injured during the incident.

Johnson is currently in the Jackson County Jail on multiple charges including burglary, menacing, and a probation violation.

