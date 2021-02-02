‘A very good exchange of views’ on COVID-19 relief

The new Republican proposal would cost $618 billion, a third of President Biden’s plan.
It includes no money for states or local governments and much less for schools.
It also includes smaller stimulus checks, just $1,000 targeting low-income families.
Republicans called their White House meeting productive and promised to keep talking.
Both plans include the same amount for more vaccines.
“It was a very good exchange of views,” said Senator Susan Collins of Maine. “I wouldn’t say that we came together on a package tonight. No one expected that in a two hour meeting.”
Democrats have started an effort to push through Biden’s plan without Republican votes.
