‘A very good exchange of views’ on COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Senate Republicans expressed hope of a bipartisan compromise on COVID-19 relief Monday evening following a White House meeting with President Joe Biden.

The new Republican proposal would cost $618 billion, a third of President Biden’s plan.

It includes no money for states or local governments and much less for schools.

It also includes smaller stimulus checks, just $1,000 targeting low-income families.

Republicans called their White House meeting productive and promised to keep talking.

Both plans include the same amount for more vaccines.

“It was a very good exchange of views,” said Senator Susan Collins of Maine.  “I wouldn’t say that we came together on a package tonight. No one expected that in a two hour meeting.”

Democrats have started an effort to push through Biden’s plan without Republican votes.

