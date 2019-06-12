A warning from police about increased nighttime crime during summer

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — As temperatures start to heat up and more people are keeping their windows and doors open, police say this is the time when they see a rise in nighttime crime.
Medford police Lieutenant Mke Budreau says as the weather gets warmer, more people are keeping their doors and windows open at night.
He says criminals take advantage of that and will burglarize homes that are easily accessible.
“This time of year is a bit problematic for night time crime,” Lt. Budreau said. “When the night times are comfortable, it’s not unusually cold out, the criminals are really out and about, so people just need to be aware of that.”
Lt. Budreau suggest using dowels to keep windows and screen doors secure.
He also says to make sure your garages and businesses are kept locked up.
