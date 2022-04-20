A$AP Rocky arrested in connection to shooting

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – Rapper A$AP Rocky’s vacation ended on a sour note. He is in police custody in connection to a shooting in California.

Los Angeles police arrested the recording artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday.

The 33-year-old reportedly returned to California after his vacation in Barbados. He is being held in connection to a shooting in Hollywood back on November 6.

Police say Mayers argued with another person and then fired a handgun at the victim. He and two other men allegedly ran away from the scene. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Mayers’ representative has not commented on the arrest or the investigation.