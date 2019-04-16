Abducted child found safe in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – An abducted 3-year-old girl was found safe in Douglas County.
Police said 3-year-old Ryklin Monroe Anderson was taken by an unknown man and woman from a home in Oakland, Oregon at about 11:19 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspects who took Ryklin were considered armed and dangerous.
Police asked for help searching for a silver Toyota Carolla with tinted windows and a sticker of the State of Oregon on the back window.
Just before 2:00 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced Ryklin was found safe. No further information was provided.