Abominable Snowman “arrested” in Oregon for DUII

HELENS, Ore. – The Abominable Snowman was “arrested” by the St. Helens Police Department’s new honorary patrol officer, Santa Claus.
According to police, they’re hitting the streets this holiday season as part of an increased effort to keep streets safe during some of the most dangerous driving days of the year.
While on patrol in the early morning hours of December 18, Officer Claus conducted a traffic stop on St. Helens resident Abominable T. Snowman after receiving a report of a driver swerving between lanes.
SHPD said Abominable was arrested for on charges of driving under the influence and reckless driving. His blood alcohol level was .16%, twice the legal limit, police said.
“Mr. Snowman admitted that he was driving home from a holiday party where he drank a little too much peppermint schnapps,” said Officer Claus. “He thought that he would be okay to drive the short distance back to his house. Clearly, that was not the case.”
Claus added Abominable faced possible jail-time. “We hope that he can be a lesson to anyone that may consider drinking and driving during the holidays.”
On December 20, a judge sentenced Abominable T. Snowman to 2 days behind bars along with a basic fine.
The entire “arrest” and “sentencing” were, of course, a way for SHPD to spread awareness about drunk, drugged, and high drivers. SHPD wrote, “In all seriousness, while we’ve enjoyed helping spread the word about impaired driving in a lighthearted manner, we ask that you do not drive impaired this holiday season.”