Above average snowpack leads to decreasing drought

Posted by Derek Strom March 28, 2023

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Researchers at Oregon State said this years snowpack had a positive impact on our drought conditions.

An associate state climatologist said this years snow pack is 50% above average compared to the last 30 years.

He said the La Nina winter and cooler than average temperatures led to above average snow packs for the last two years.

At the beginning of the water year in October, just about all of Jackson County was in exceptional or extreme drought.

Associate State Climatologist Nick Siler said, “the most recent drought monitor has actually none of Jackson County in extreme or exceptional drought and only 8% of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought. So it’s certainly decreased the percentage of the state that’s experiencing severe drought.”

He said he doesn’t expect cooler temperatures to continue next year.

Since this year is the 3rd consecutive La Nina winter, the chances of another above average snow pack next year is much lower.

