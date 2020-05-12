ACCESS accepting applications for federal money

MEDFORD, Ore.– ACCESS is accepting applications for federal money that will go towards providing food and emergency shelter to those in need.
Over $250,000 were given to Jackson County’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program. The funds were provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Non-profits and public agencies can apply for portions of the funding with unhoused individuals designated as a priority to receive support by the county’s EFSP.
ACCESS says this money is needed. The non-profit itself has seen requests for food double since the pandemic started.
“Virtually all of the new people have never come to a food pantry before so I don’t see this changing anytime soon, said Jackie Agee, ACCESS grant administrator. “I wish it was going to but I think this is going to be the new normal for quite some time.”
Applications are being accepted until May 22. It’s expected money should be allocated by June 1.
If your organization would like to apply you send an email to Agee at [email protected]
