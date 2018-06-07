Access and Boys & Girls club receive thousands of pounds of peanut butter

ASHLAND, Ore. — Thursday, Butler Ford Automotive delivered around 5,000 pounds of peanut butter to the Boys & Girls club of Phoenix-Talent and Access.
It’s part of Northwest Ford Dealers annual Peanut Butter Drive. A response to increased demand for the food staple during the summer months when low-income kids lose access to school meal programs.
“This one really strikes at my heartstrings,” said Butler sales manager Joel Nickerson. “So, this is one I’m really excited to see us get the 5,000 pounds ’cause that’s — that’s feeding a lot of people here locally in southern Oregon.”
The 2018 drive pulled in more than three times the amount of peanut butter collected last year. The goal for next year’s drive: 10,000 pounds.