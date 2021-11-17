ACCESS collecting donations during ‘Food for Hope’ campaign

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you’re looking to give back to the community this holiday season, ACCESS is now collecting donations to stock food pantry shelves in Jackson County.

As Jackson County’s Community Action nonprofit, ACCESS aims to collect 10,000 pounds of food and $30,000 during the 38th annual Food for Hope fund drive.

“Historically, we have seen an increase in the need for food assistance over the holidays and this year is no different,” said ACCESS Food Programs Director Marcee Champion. “Every year, we rely on donations from our community during the Grocery Bag Drive to help us meet the increased need”.

ACCESS said many factors, from the pandemic to wildfires, have contributed to a greater need for food assistance.

“With food prices increasing and the lingering effects of the pandemic, there is so much need for food in our community right now,” said ACCESS Executive Director Carrie Borgen. “The Food for Hope food and fund drive helps ACCESS stock up the shelves in our food pantries so we can get it to hungry families struggling this holiday season and into the new year.”

Aside from monetary donations, ACCESS food pantries are in need of the following items:

Cold or Hot Cereals

Peanut Butter

Canned Meats (Tuna, Chicken)

Pasta

Canned Goods: Soups, Vegetables and Fruits

If you’d like to fill a grocery bag for a family in need, they’re available for pick-up at Food 4 Less and Sherm’s Thunderbird Markets. After the bags are filled with non-perishable items, they can be dropped off at ACCESS, Food 4 Less, Sherm’s Thunderbird Markets, Umpqua Bank locations and local fire stations by December 31st.

For a list of drop-off locations or to make a tax-deductible monetary donation, visit http://www.accesshelps.org/foodforhope