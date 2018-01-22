Home
ACCESS conducts homeless population count in Jackson County

ACCESS conducts homeless population count in Jackson County

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Medford, Ore.- ACCESS will conduct its annual homeless count Monday night to see how many people in Jackson County are living on the streets.

According to ACCESS, more than 600 people were homeless last year in the county. This year, they think that number could be even higher. That’s why ACCESS is getting out on the streets to help as many people as it can.

“If we can identify who in Jackson County, you know age, gender, child, not child, whatever they are, disabilities and all that then we can look and provide better services and focus our efforts on everybody,” George Jarvis, ACCESS homeless management information system specialist said.

Volunteers will be handing out backpacks filled with items such as blankets, gloves, socks and toiletries, as well as dog food for those with pets.

More than a dozen volunteers will be helping in Monday’s count.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics