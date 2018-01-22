ACCESS conducts homeless population count in Jackson County

Medford, Ore.- ACCESS will conduct its annual homeless count Monday night to see how many people in Jackson County are living on the streets.
According to ACCESS, more than 600 people were homeless last year in the county. This year, they think that number could be even higher. That’s why ACCESS is getting out on the streets to help as many people as it can.
“If we can identify who in Jackson County, you know age, gender, child, not child, whatever they are, disabilities and all that then we can look and provide better services and focus our efforts on everybody,” George Jarvis, ACCESS homeless management information system specialist said.
Volunteers will be handing out backpacks filled with items such as blankets, gloves, socks and toiletries, as well as dog food for those with pets.
More than a dozen volunteers will be helping in Monday’s count.