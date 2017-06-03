Food floods in to ACCESS food drop

MEDFORD, Ore. — Nearly 100 bags of food and a thousand dollar check were dropped off at ACCESS Friday.
The food is from a 2-week drive held by Windermere Real Estate.
ACCESS Food Bank supervisor Chris Bosse said it’s important to receive donations this time of year, as there are fewer large food drives happening.
“We’re currently serving over 26,000 people here in Jackson County every year and so this collection of food helps go a long way in serving our community for those in need.”
Bosse said the food will be distributed to 23 Jackson County food pantries.