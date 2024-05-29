ACCESS receives $60K grant from FHLB of Des Moines and Wells Fargo

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local homeownership center will soon be able to do even more thanks to a generous grant.

ACCESS says it assisted more than 76,000 people last year to obtain safe affordable housing, rental assistance, medical equipment, and food.

The non-profit announced Tuesday that it’s received a $60,000 grant from Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines and Wells Fargo.

The money will go towards supporting ACCESS’s homeownership center programs which aims to help local families take control of their financial futures.

“Sometimes that is we’re ready for homeownership other times we’re not quite ready yet,” said Chief Advancement Officer, Kellie Battaglia.

That’s the decision you make. But to have that information, to feel empowered to make that for you and your family, that makes all the difference between someone being a successful homeowner and potentially struggling financially.

For more information on ACCESS and their programs or to get involved visit the official website.

