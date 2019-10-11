ACCESS releases new short film

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new film released by a local non profit is tugging on the hearts of many.
ACCESS released a six-minute short film today telling the stories and struggles of everyday people they serve. The film highlights the need in the valley. The non-profit provides food, warmth, and shelter for people in Jackson County.
“It tells the story of those in need that they can be your neighbor, your brother, your sister, your parents, your kids, it’s everybody, it’s one in four people in Jackson County that we serve,” Pamela Norr, Executive Officer with ACCESS said.
Last year, ACCESS helped more than 52,000 people. They gave nearly five million pounds of food to local food pantries.
To view the video, visit ACCESS’ website accesshelps.org/accessfilm
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]