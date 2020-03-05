ACCESS Senior Fair delayed due to coronavirus

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local senior fair is being postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The annual ACCESS Senior Fair features over 80 vendors lined up inside the Medford Armory to help seniors with anything they could need, from financial to social services to health care. It usually draws thousands of seniors each year.
This year, concerns around COVID-19 are prompting Senior Fair organizers to push back the event to April 28 instead of March 17.
ACCESS’ Executive Officer Pamela Norr explained, “Because we care about our community, including our seniors, ACCESS has rescheduled the event to help ensure our community’s safety. We look forward to seeing everyone at the event in April.”
ACCESS said the decision was made in accordance with guidelines from federal health officials who recommend postponing public events.
For information, visit www.accesshelps.org