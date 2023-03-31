Access will open new food pantry in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Access is about to open a new food pantry.

The pantry will open next Monday at access’s main campus at 3630 Aviation Way in Medford.

It will be open twice a month from 5:30 pm to 7 pm on the first and third Mondays.

Access said it would be the 33rd pantry in its network.

In January Access served more than 10,000 people for the first time in its history.

“So, I always want people to know that they may think they don’t qualify but they just need to call and check because they might, and we are here to help.”, Said Marcee Champion, from Access.

Access said there’s more demand because of the expiration of expanded SNAP benefits.

