Accused murderer Fotis Dulos out on bond

STAMFORD, Conn. (WVIT) – Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man accused of killing his wife, is out of jail on a $6 million bond.
Dulos and his attorney walked out of jail just before 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Dulos is now on house arrest.
He is charged with capital murder and kidnapping in the death of his estranged wife, Jennifer.
Jennifer went missing last May and despite her body not being found, her husband, Fotis Dulos, his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis and one of Dulos’ attorneys were arrested Tuesday.
Troconis and attorney Kent Mawhinney are charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Troconis is also expected to post bond Thursday.