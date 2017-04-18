Accused Ohio “Facebook killer” found dead after pursuit

ERIE, Penn. – The Cleveland man accused of posting a video of a murder to Facebook was found dead in his car after a pursuit in Erie, Pennsylvania.
NBC News reports Steve Stephens was spotted by police shortly before noon local time on Tuesday.
Following a brief pursuit with Pennsylvania State Police troopers, Stephens shot and killed himself.
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said he’s glad the nationwide manhunt is over, but he wished it could have ended differently.
“This started with one tragedy and ended with another person taking their own life,” Chief Williams said. “Loss of life is a loss of life.”
Stephens allegedly killed an elderly man on Easter Sunday and posted a video of the incident to Facebook.
Chief Williams ended a Tuesday press conference urging people to think before broadcasting their lives on social media. “This is a prime example, this is something that should not have been shared around the world. Period. We can’t do this in this country. You just can’t do it.”