Acting border chief steps down

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – John Sanders, the acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has announced his resignation.

The move comes after reports of hundreds of children living in what lawyers called “appalling” conditions at two Texas border facilities.

Hundreds of children were removed from the facilities, but about 100 have now been returned. Lawyers say the youngsters had no access to basic needs like soap, blankets and toothpaste.

“We met with children who hadn’t changed for weeks,” said Elora Mukherjee. “These are the most appalling conditions I have seen in my 12 years of representing children and families who are detained.”

