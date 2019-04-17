Acting DHS secretary travels to U.S.-Mexico border

HIDALGO, Texas (NBC) – The acting secretary for Homeland Security is in Texas near the Mexico border.
Kevin McAleenan along with immigration and customs authorities are at the U.S. border to oversee humanitarian care and security.
Local mayors and local stakeholders are there too to assess the government’s response.
Wednesday afternoon, McAleenan gave an update on the efforts to help families and children.
He said, “At DHS we’re taking aggressive action to mitigate the crisis to protect vulnerable people in our custody by expanding medical care, creating temporary facilities, improving transportation using additional resources from across DHS and from our partners throughout the federal government.”