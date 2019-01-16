Acting EPA chief grilled on climate change

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The nominee to head the Environmental Protection Agency is in the hot seat Wednesday as some senators question his commitment to fighting climate change.
After serving as the number-two person at the EPA, Andrew Wheeler is currently the acting administrator.
And while he has strong support from Republicans on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, others are concerned by his previous work for the coal industry and his time serving as chief of staff to Senator James Inhofe, one of the biggest climate change deniers in the Senate.
Some environmental groups have called wheeler unqualified and oppose his confirmation.
During the committee hearing, Wheeler said, “The American public has a right to know the truth about the risks they face in their daily lives and how we are responding. It is our responsibility to explain it to them clearly and consistently. This includes recognizing the progress we have made as a nation and where more progress still needs to be made.
“Our CO2 emissions peaked in 2005. It’s been on a decline since then. We believe — and I was just briefed by my career staff yesterday morning on this — that we’re gonna continue to see it decline, the CO2 emissions, but last year we had an exceptionally hot summer and cold winter but we had, more importantly, an uptick in manufacturing and industrial output that brought our CO2 emissions up slightly. But overall we don’t expect that to continue. We think the downward trend is gonna continue in the long term.”
Wheeler also participated in the following exchange with Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT):
Sen. Sanders: President Trump has indicated his belief that climate change is a hoax, perhaps perpetrated by the Chinese. Do you agree?
Wheeler: I believe that climate change is real. I believe that man has an impact on it and… (cut off)
Sen. Sanders: The President has said that climate change is a hoax. Do you agree with him?
Wheeler: I’ve not used the “hoax” word myself.
Sen. Sanders: Scientific community has said that climate change is one of the great crises facing our planet… And if there is not unprecedented action to transform our energy system away from fossil fuel to sustainable energy and energy-efficiency there will be irreparable damage in the United States and in virtually every country on Earth. Do you agree with the scientific community?
Wheeler: I would not call it the greatest crisis, no sir. I consider it a huge issue that has to be addressed globally.