Action rally held for Hemp and CBD community

WHITE CITY, Ore. — Hemp leaders and community members from across southern Oregon gathered in White City Saturday to discuss proposed federal regulations for the crop.

A number of local hemp leaders discussed the USDA’s proposed hemp regulations and how it could affect hemp farmers.  The rally helped people get a better understanding of the proposed rules.  Hemp leaders said the proposed rules are too aggressive and restrictive.

“It’s important for all sectors of the hemp industry whether they’re growers, ancillary businesses, or people who work with CBD, it’s important for all of these people today to come in and take part, comment, on this process that has the potential to affect their livelihood and their life,” said Sophia Blanton, Director of Hemp University.

The USDA is taking in public comment on the regulations till December 30th.

