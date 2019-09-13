Actress Felicity Huffman sentenced in college admissions scandal

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) – Felicity Huffman became the first parent to be sentenced in the college admissions cheating scandal Friday after previously pleading guilty to participating in a scheme to help her daughter get into college.
In a Boston courtroom Friday, actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison. She was also sentenced to serve one year of probation, perform 250 hours of community service, and pay a $30,000 fine.
In a statement, Huffman said, “I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. ”
Huffman pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.
The former Desperate Housewives star admitted that she paid $15,000 for a proctor to boost her oldest daughter’s SAT scores.
More than 50 people, including parents, coaches, and test administrators were charged in Operation Varsity Blues, the largest college admissions cheating scheme ever prosecuted, according to the Department of Justice.
US Attorney Andrew Lelling said, “We have charged three people who organized these scams, two SAT or ACT exam administrators, one exam proctor, one college administrator, nine coaches at elite schools, and 33 parents who paid enormous sums to guarantee their children’s admission to certain schools through the use of bribes and fake academic and athletic credentials.”
Huffman is the first parent to be sentenced in the college admissions scandal.
She is scheduled to report to prison on October 25th.