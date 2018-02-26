Actress Heather Locklear arrested

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (NBCNC) – Actress Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night at her California home on suspicion of domestic violence and battery on a police officer.
Police responded to Locklear’s home in Thousand Oaks shortly after 9:30 p.m.
According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, the incident involved her boyfriend.
Locklear was booked on one count of domestic violence and three counts of battery after becoming combative with an officer.
The 56-year-old actress was checked out at the hospital before being booked into the Ventura County Jail.
The star of such television shows as “Dynasty, “Melrose Place” and “Spin City” was released on bond this morning.
In 2008, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.