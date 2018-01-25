Home
Addictions Recovery Center’s CEO stepping down

Medford, Ore. – For almost 30 years, Christine Mason has been the President and CEO at the Addictions Recovery Center.

When Mason started working at the organization it was in Gold Hill. It was Mason’s decision to move the center to downtown Medford to be closer to patients.

“We were very small back then and primarily residential services was what we were offering with a small transition program for veterans,” Mason said.

After a few years, demand began to increase and now it’s a multi-million dollar organization.

“Right now our budget is around $8 million. We’ve added more medical with our medically monitored detox, we hope to expand our addictions recovery services,” Mason said.

The current facility on East Main Street has some buildings under construction. It’s adding a larger space for community meetings and a transitional house for up to 13 pregnant women and four babies.

A lot of its growth can be traced back to the hard work Mason put in over the years.

Dee Anne Everson, CEO at United Way of Jackson County said Mason is changing the way the community views addiction.

“Not only is she an incredible peer leader and really revolutionized how we do treatment, but more importantly how we understand addiction in our community,” Everson said.

Mason’s last day will be in May.

