Additional firefighting resources deployed to Southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – Firefighters from outside of southern Oregon are being told to be ready to assist in our area due to incoming weather patterns.
The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest said monsoonal moisture is in the forecast this week for the southeast part of the state, which could bring the threat of lightning strikes and increased fire behavior. The extreme conditions are prompting forest managers to prepare ahead of time, just in case.
The Forest Service requested a number of firefighting resources from outside southern Oregon to prepare for a potential surge in fire activity.
“Although the lightning activity predicted for early this week is expected to occur east of us, we are prepared for the worst, and hoping for the best,” said Assistant Fire Staff Mike McCann.
Currently, the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has fifteen additional engines already in the area with another three on the way. They come from as far away as Florida, Arkansas, and Alaska.