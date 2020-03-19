Admission to Crater Lake, other national parks, now free

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CN) – One small upside of the coronavirus outbreak is entry to all national parks is now free.
The U.S. Secretary of the Interior has directed the National Park Service to stop collecting entrance fees.
Other cities and states have also waived fees to parks in an effort to support social distancing.
Park officials say they want stir crazy citizens to be able to embrace nature and get out of their homes.
Once outside, they will still be asked to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing.
But these wide-open spaces offer plenty of room and fresh air to do just that.
While outdoor park spaces will remain open, other more crowded public park areas will be closed.
Some facilities were closed but many outdoor areas open.
It may be best to check ahead on the National Park Service’s website. There is a special section on coronavirus.
You can also check with local parks about their hours of operation.