ADT sued in spying scandal

DESOTO, Texas (KXAS/NBC) – Home security company ADT is facing two class-action lawsuits accusing the company of not doing enough to prevent a former employee from watching customers inside their homes.
According to the lawsuits, a north Texas-based technician added his personal email to 220 customer accounts during service visits and used the app to see video streams of customer surveillance cameras over the course of seven years.
ADT said it fired the technician and launched an internal investigation.
The company also said it has reported the former employee to law enforcement and is enhancing technical measures.
Shana Doty is the lead plaintiff. She said she immediately disabled the camera in her home, but worries about the damage already done. She said, “Imagine being a mother and purchasing the security system to protect your family and then finding out you essentially invited cameras of a voyeur.”
One lawsuit involves customers who signed contracts with ADT and a second covers people who did not have a contract with the security company, including minors and roommates.