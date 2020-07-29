Home
Aerial reconnaissance continues locally and statewide

State and federal agencies are still on the lookout for new fires after lightning strikes early this week.
They say that so far, there’s been little activity.
Rogue river Siskiyou national forest says it found no new fires after sending out it’s ‘turbo commander 690’ this morning.
The Oregon Department of Forestry has also been conducting aerial recon.
It says after a busy weekend, things have calmed down in the Rogue Valley.
“In Jackson and Josephine counties, we’ve found five. So we haven’t found any further since Monday so we’re doing good but we’ll keep watching,” says Brian Ballou, ODF spokesperson.
The lightning detection program monitors Josephine, Jackson, Klamath, Douglas and Coos counties.

