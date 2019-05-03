Afghan government open to ceasefire with Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan – Afghanistan’s president and the Afghan government want to negotiate peace terms directly with the Taliban.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he’s ready to agree to a ceasefire if the Taliban is.
To underline his commitment, Ghani released 175 Taliban prisoners.
The Taliban wants to restore strict Islamic rule and has refused to negotiate with the Afghan government.
The Taliban sees the Afghan government as a U.S. puppet.
The Afghan government wants to negotiate with the Taliban and is prepared to declare a ceasefire before the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.