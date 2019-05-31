Afghanistan car bomb targets U.S. convoy

KABUL, Afghanistan (NBC) – Four American service members and seven Afghans were injured in a suicide bomb attack Friday) in Afghanistan.
It’s the second suicide attack in two days in Kabul, the capital.
The suicide car bomber detonated explosives packed in a car as a U.S. convoy drove by.
Kabul police could not say how many Afghans were killed in the blast.
The bomber struck in an area where the U.S. and NATO forces have bases.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
Representatives of the Taliban and the Afghan government are meeting on a possible peace plan in Moscow.