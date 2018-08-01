Agencies coordinating for Sugar Pine and South Umpqua complex

PROSPECT, Ore. — The Sugar Pine fire is still at zero percent containment.
The Miles fire, which is part of the South Umpqua Complex and the Sugar Pine fire are nearly one mile away from each other.
This close proximity is why crews are notifying people of level three evacuations for the Sugar Pine fire in the Elk Creek Area.
“The people that are handling the Sugar Pine fire and the people that are handling the South Umpqua Miles fire are cooperating to get information and other things out to the public and how to deal and manage that fire,” Lisa Rice, Joint Information Center, said.
The Sugar Pine fire has grown more than 6,000 acres. Tonight crews are continue to do burn outs as well as creating fire lines to gain control over the fire.