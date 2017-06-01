Agencies ready for fire season in northern California

Yreka, Calif. – Monday marked the official start of fire season in Siskiyou County.
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said it’s ready for anything the season brings.
CAL FIRE and the Klamath National Forest held a meeting Wednesday to outline all the resources available to fight fires this wildfire season.
“The Klamath National Forest supervisor, Patty Grantham, and the Unit Chief Phil Lanzo decided a couple years ago to come together to the public and let them know we are one team,” said CAL FIRE spokesperson Suzi Brady. “We do help each other out in Siskiyou County, so why not give the speech as one team to the public.”
Some advice for homeowners: Make sure there’s a defensible space around your home. And if there is a fire approaching don’t wait, evacuate.