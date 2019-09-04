Aggressive cougar killed near Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. – A cougar that reportedly had a very close encounter with a runner was killed near Corvallis.
Over the weekend, a jogger was running through Dunn Forest when he came across a cougar. It reportedly approached the jogger, who said he kicked it after trying to scare it off. The mountain lion tried to follow the man before being scared off when confronted with other hikers with dogs.
The runner got away from the cougar with only minor scrapes and cuts he sustained after falling while fleeing.
Dunn Forest remained closed as wildlife officials searched for the cougar.
According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, hounds picked up the cougar’s scent about a quarter-mile from where the incident happened. On Wednesday, the animal was found and chased into a tree.
Because of the cougar’s behavior, wildlife officials shot and killed it. ODFW explained, “The agency’s priority is human safety. We will not relocate a cougar that has shown aggressive behavior,” said Brian Wolfer, ODFW watershed manager. “Cougars typically avoid humans, so for the cougar to approach so close that the runner was able to kick it makes it a clear human safety threat.”
Dunn Forest was subsequently reopened for public use.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has the following guidelines when encountering a cougar:
Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Always leave the animal a way to escape. Stay calm and stand your ground. Maintain direct eye contact. Pick up any children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar. Back away slowly. Do not run. Running triggers a response in cougars which could lead to an attack. Raise your voice and speak firmly. If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands. If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, garden tools or any other items available.
For more information, you can view the entire flyer at http://www.dfw.state.or.us/wildlife/living_with/docs/CougarBroch.pdf