Agriculture department awards $8.6M to expand meat processing in Oregon

OREGON – The Oregon Department of Agriculture is looking to expand meat processing across the state.

It’s divvying up $8.6 million in grants statewide with more than $2.5 million coming to Southern Oregon.

Central Point’s Montgomery’s Meats is receiving almost $540,000.

Diamond S Meat in Klamath Falls will get more than $638,000.

Nearly $700,000 is going to Lake County Meat out of Lakeview.

Roseburg’s McLendon’s Old Fashioned Meats is also getting just shy of $700,000.

The money distributed through the ODA was allocated by the Oregon Legislature.

The ODA says that Oregon’s beef industry is a significant contributor to the national livestock supply chain.

However a lot of economic opportunity is lost because processing is done out of state.

This grant program aims to remedy that while benefiting local communities.

