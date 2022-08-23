“aha! Airlines” ceases operations, files for bankruptcy

RENO, Nevada – An airline providing non-stop flights from Medford to Reno-North Tahoe has filed for bankruptcy.

Southern Oregon’s first “aha! Airlines” flight landed at the Medford airport on November 2, 2021. It was met with a water arch and celebration. However, that celebration was short-lived.

As of August 22, 2022, “aha! Airlines” has ceased all flight operations and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, also known as a “reorganization” bankruptcy.

The company, owned by ExpressJet Airlines, operated out of the Reno-Tahoe International Airport and served several cities on the West Coast, including Medford.

The airline said a combination of market and economic conditions led to the decision to file.

If you’re a current ticketholder, head over to https://www.flyaha.com/ for information about refunds.