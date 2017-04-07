Home
AIFF kicks off opening night

Ashland, Ore. — Grab the popcorn! The Ashland Independent Film Festival kicked off Thursday. It’s expected to bring hundreds of people to the area.

AIFF will have 150 screenings over the course of this year’s festival. AIFF said it will show 105 films total over throughout of the five-day festival. There are also free events for families – including films for kids.

AIFF said it’s the viewer-filmer engagement that separates it from other film festivals.

“A lot of the feature films we show and the mini short films we show. Many of them are not out yet and many of the filmmakers are here engaging with audiences with Q&A’s and out in the streets,” said Richard Herskowitz, Director of AIFF.

This is the 16th season for AIFF. The opening show is tonight at the Armory. The film playing is called Dolores. For film times and ticket information, you can visit the AIFF website.

