Air purifiers offered to vulnerable Oregon Health Plan members

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is distributing air purifiers to some high-risk Oregon Health Plan members.

To help people deal with air quality issues from wildfire smoke, the Oregon legislature provided funding to allow some OHP members to get free air purifiers in select areas of the state, including Jackson County.

This Friday, Jackson Care Connect will start to distribute the devices to eligible members.

“Jackson County residents have been deeply impacted by wildfire smoke in recent years,” said Jennifer Lind, chief executive officer of Jackson Care Connect. “This new state resource will help some of our region’s most vulnerable residents breathe a little easier. We’re happy to partner with the state and leverage the infrastructure that we’ve built in our community over the last decade to support the rollout of these resources.”

Members can call OHP Client Services at 800-273-0557 to learn more.