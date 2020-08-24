Air quality advisory issued for Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – An air quality advisory has been issued for Jackson County due to smoke from wildfires.
According to Jackson County Health and Human Services, wildfires in California are coupling with weather patterns to bring intermittent levels of smoke that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
“Wildfire smoke is a complex mixture of air pollutants that are harmful to human health,” HHS explained. “Exposure to air pollutants in wildfire smoke can irritate the lungs, cause inflammation, alter immune function, and increase susceptibility to respiratory infections. Recent scientific publications suggest that air pollutant exposure worsens COVID-19 symptoms and outcomes.
The advisory lasts through Wednesday.
Ashland is expected to see a higher level of smoke than the rest of the Rogue Valley, HHS said.
There’s also an air quality advisory in effect for Klamath County.
For real-time air quality monitoring, visit https://oraqi.deq.state.or.us/home/map