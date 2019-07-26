Air quality advisory issued for southwestern Oregon

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – The Department of Environmental issued an air quality advisory amid smoky conditions in southwestern Oregon.
The Milepost 97 Fire burning just south of Canyonville is sending smoke southward toward Jackson, Josephine, Curry and Klamath Counties.
On July 26, the DEQ issued an air quality advisory for the above counties due to the fire. The advisory is expected to last through the weekend, and perhaps beyond as conditions continue to be monitored.
The DEQ listed the following precautions:
- Stay inside if possible and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
- Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest concentrations.
- If you have asthma or heart or lung disease, follow your healthcare provider’s advice.
- Use certified HEPA filters in indoor heating, ventilation, cooling, and air purification systems. HEPA stands for high-efficiency particulate air filters.
- Check for cleaner air shelters in your area on the Oregon Smoke Blog.
You can check the current air quality in your area here: https://kobi5.com/weather-forecast/air-quality-map