Air quality concerns continue, but not everyone can avoid the outdoors

Medford, Ore. — Air quality continues to be a concern across the valley, with little, to no relief in sight. It’s an issue that’s impacting anyone who spends time outdoors, from city workers to athletes.

At Jackson County Public Health, the advice is simple.

“Your best bet is going to be to just stay inside,” Jackson County HHS health promotion manager Tanya Phillips says, “and just avoid that outdoor exposure.”

But for some people, that’s simply not an option.

“We have to be out in the field,” Alex Georgevitch, deputy public works director for the city of Medford says. He adds unless there’s a city wide mandate, their work continues. Masks are given to employees who want them, but even those have their limits.

“It makes work more difficult,” Georgevitch says, “it’s going to restrict air flow a little bit more.”

Jackson County health officials say that’s an option the public can explore too.

“They’ll want to look for the words Niosh on [the particulate respirator] and then N95 or P100,” Phillips says.

They particulate respirators are the only masks that protect against harmful particles in the air.

“The dust masks, the bandanas, they don’t have that capability,” Phillips explains, “particulate matter 2.5 is, it’s not visible to the eye, and so it’s going to get down into the lungs and create some of that irritation.”

It’s those potential health impacts that drive decisions at the Medford School District. Already some sports practices have been moved inside, and games may be canceled if the smoke doesn’t lift.

Communication’s Specialist Natalie Hurd says it’s something most of the state is dealing with, and it’s a small price to pay to ensure student safety.

“We can make up games, we can make up practices,” Hurd explains, “but we definitely don’t want to put our kids in harms way.”

School officials monitor the air quality report constantly. Any changes to this week’s games will likely be decided the morning of, and if smoke and unhealthy conditions continue it could impact recess, and P.E. when school starts next week.

