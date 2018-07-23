Air quality “hazardous” in Shady Cove

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Smoke from wildfires is continuing to cause air quality concerns across the region. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said on Friday that air quality in the community of Shady Cove reached “hazardous” levels while the rest of the Rogue Valley remained at “very unhealthy.”
Air quality is especially important for people with asthma and heart disease as well as pregnant women, young children and the elderly.
“If you already are kind of running at capacity in terms of your lung capability that [poor air quality] can put you over the edge,” Jackson County Health Officer, Dr. Jim Shames says, “it can make it really hard to breathe, [and] put a strain on your heart.”
Doctors say everyone should use caution. Swapping your trail run for an indoor treadmill is an easy way to limit your exposure.
While you may be tempted to run to the local hardware store to buy a dust mask for some relief, the Centers for Disease Control says those paper masks won’t protect you. However, an “N95” respirator can provide some protection if worn properly. N95s have the ability to filter out 95% of airborne particles.
Experts advise that air quality can change day to day and even hour to hour. For the most up to date air quality information visit the DEQ’s air quality index HERE. Visit the Oregon Health Authority for recommendations on public health and wildfire smoke, and if you’d like to subscribe to air quality alerts or EnviroFlash alerts, click HERE.