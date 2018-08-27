Air quality improves over southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – Recent cold fronts and firefighting efforts have reduced the amount of smoke in our area, according to the National Weather Service.
The most recent string of “moderate” air quality is likely a relief for many, as Medford has seen the most summer days with “unhealthy” air quality this year since NWS records began in 2000.
The NWS says last year had more days with “very unhealthy” air quality, but those days occurred in early September. This year, Medford started seeing smoke in July.
Poor air quality had major impacts in the Rogue Valley this year, aside from the obvious health impacts.
The Medford Rogues had to cancel a number of their games, Southern Oregon University’s season-opener was delayed, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival had to put an early end to their iconic free “Green Shows” and even flights were canceled at the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport.
Just last week, Oregon Congressman Greg Walden sat down with Jackson County leaders to discuss what has become the chronic problem of wildfire smoke.
But, thankfully, the smoke has cleared for at least today. For now, the air quality all over Oregon is “good.” To check the latest air quality map, visit https://kobi5.com/weather-forecast/air-quality-map