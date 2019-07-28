Air support plays vital role in MP97 Fire

CANYONVILLE, Ore.– Fire officials say it’s steep terrain, rocky ground, numerous dead and burning trees that are making it hard for crews to access the flames. However, the fire crews on the ground aren’t alone in taking on the MP97 Fire.
With support from the sky, helicopters and tankers are providing much-needed assistance in holding the fire. It’s said whoever controls the sky controls the war and in this battle against Mother Nature, air superiority is vital in the fight against wildfires.
“The air resources can work as that eyes in the skies and the bucket work can help control and keep some of the lines secure where folks are working,” said Kelly Foster, helicopter manager with Oregon Department of Forestry.
Stationed at the Myrtle Creek Airport, 15 helicopters are working around the clock from the north end of the fire and along I-5. However, smoke and wind heading south are causing issues even in the air.
“Once they get down to the south into that Glendale country, it’s just not a safe place to be and they can’t see,” said Foster. “So they’re not able to get in there because of the smoke.”
The crews are managing with what they can do. While this fire continues to grow each day from 15-acres initially to 9000 acres as of Saturday morning, firefighters say the slower start to fire season has them better prepared.
“Last year we were running and gunning for almost a month and a half,” said Foster. “This time, this is kind of our first fire that’s set in place. The nice thing is we got a lot of available resources.”
More air resources are expected to continue flying in. But it’s a battle against the elements and anything can happen. The plan is to work the fire as best as they can and hit it hard from the sky with whatever is available.
“You kind of have to deal with the cards your dealt and we’re gonna fight through it,” said Foster.
Level 3 evacuations remain in place for the 100-300 block of Ritchie Road but some neighborhoods have been pushed up to Level 2 evacuations Saturday night.
As of about 2 p.m. Saturday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is issuing Level 2 “Get Set” evacuations for all residents on the west side of the freeway between mileposts 88 & 83. This level means there’s a significant danger to the area and it’s encouraged you leave if you live there.
If you do decide to stay, you should be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.
Other areas have been issued Level 1 evacuation notices for Windy Creek Road at and above Woods Creek Road, Barton Road south to Glendale Junction Road.
Level 1 “Be Ready” means that residents are encouraged to have a go kit and plans in place for their family and pets, should conditions worsen.
